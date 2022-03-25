ENTERPRISE — The final episode of Fishtrap Fireside’s ninth season comes online beginning Friday, April 1, with readings from Fishtrap friends Ralph Swinehart and Ashley Tackett, plus special guest, Fishtrap’s 2022 Writer-in-Residence, playwright E.M. (Ellen) Lewis.
Anyone anywhere can take in Fireside online at Fishtrap.org and on Fishtrap’s YouTube Channel.
Swinehart moved to Wallowa County in 1972 as part of the back-to-the-land movement and has spent the past 50 years developing his small farm. He restored his first car, a 1928 Model A phaeton, while he was in high school and still drives it regularly, as he does several other antique cars. He recently sold his sheep herd after raising them for 46 years, and is still a part-time civil engineer.
Tackett is a designer, developer, educator and is fundamentally a country gal at heart. After a two-year stint living alongside snakes, steelhead and turkey in Imnaha, she is presently carving out a life under the warm sun of Mexico.
E.M. (Ellen) Lewis is Fishtrap’s 2022 Writer-in-Residence. Her numerous plays and operas have been produced around the world. She has received numerous awards and lives in the Willamette Valley on her family’s farm. Learn more at emlewisplaywright.com.
The April Fishtrap Fireside is sponsored by custom jewelry designer Stewart Jones Designs, which has been working in Wallowa county since 1999. Learn more at StewartJonesDesigns.com.
