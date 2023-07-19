About seven years ago, I decided to give someone a second chance.
I was on a list to receive a puppy from a breeder in Washington state. She (I knew it was going to be a female) was going to be my second English Shepherd. I lost my first one, Maya, to lymphoma a few years earlier and the time had finally come when I was ready for a new dog, not to take Maya’s place (no dog could ever do that), but to accept the love I still had to give a dog. So, I waited for the call that would tell me my girl was ready for me to pick up.
The call came, but not the one I was expecting. The breeder said she had a 7-month-old puppy that needed to be rehomed from a family in Alaska. The puppy was one of the breeder’s puppies from the litter before the one that was planned with my puppy in mind. It seemed this puppy was not “fitting” in with the other dogs in the family. I didn’t hesitate and said yes.
Arrangements were made to pick up the puppy, whose name at the time was “Nellie,” at the Lewiston airport in early February 2017. The timing was perfect since I would be on my way back from Standing Rock, having gone there to protest with the Sioux Nation over the proposed oil pipeline that was to run through their water source.
I picked up “Nellie” and right away changed her name to “Fia.” It is Scottish for “slope of dark water.” Right away I could see she was different and not necessarily in a good way. For one thing, she was not friendly with new people she met, even after a while. So, friends, family members, neighbors, were off-limits. She would allow only certain people into her “pack.” She adored my mother, two or three friends, the people at her kennel where she went for day care and that was about it.
The list of things she didn’t like was longer: men, children, bicycles, cats, other dogs, people in general, dogs walking on the street with their owners and the vet.
I thought maybe going to obedience class would help. We got kicked out, or rather, we were asked not to come back because of Fia’s disruptive behavior. I suddenly realized how the parent of a special needs child felt.
What no one realized and what was hard to explain, was that to people who knew her, and at home she was a completely different dog: loving, friendly, smart, funny, and charming. Who could resist the brown eyes when she rolled over and asked for a tummy rub? What was wrong, we asked ourselves.
To rule out any organic cause for Fia’s behavior, her obedience trainer suggested having her examined by the vet. After the exam and some blood work there was no physical reason for Fia’s behavior. So, what next? Dr. Karl Zwanziger suggested calling Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital to see if they still had a behavioral veterinarian on staff. I couldn’t get home fast enough.
I called the school and found out they still had a behaviorist on staff. After tearfully explaining our situation, the school assured me they could help us, but first we had to fill out some paperwork.
Paperwork, indeed. The paperwork turned out to be an 18-page application to see the behaviorist, which had to be done before they would schedule an appointment. The application asked everything from where did Fia sleep (and with whom), what did she eat, her potty habits, other pets in the household, her exercise routine, her favorite toys and so on. Once I returned the application, we were on our way with an appointment within two weeks.
Once we arrived at WSU, we met with Dr. Leticia Fanucci and some of her third-year vet med students. Our evaluation took three hours. Several hundred dollars later we had our answer.
Fia suffers from an anxiety disorder with obsessive compulsive overtones (no, I’m not making this up). According to Dr. Fanucci, around every corner Fia imagines there is a lion, so she is always on the defensive, ready to attack. When she’s anxious she obsessively licks her paws and chews on her toenails. Dr. Fanucci assured me Fia had not been abused and some dogs just don’t like men, for whatever reason. She also said it was likely Fia’s condition was genetic, and no amount of training or discipline would change it. She would always be the way she was then.
However, there were things we could do to mitigate her behavior.
Step one was to have her spayed. Her operation was already scheduled. Step two, stop feeding her the raw food diet (raw meat, chicken, eggs and so forth) recommended by her breeder. Step three, switch her to a special food designed to promote calmness. Step four, clicker training and toys to stimulate her brain. Finally, for the rest of her life, she gets a daily dose of Prozac.
Then there is an established protocol I follow to introduce her to new people who visit, which involves copious amounts of her favorite treat.
Would I, given everything I now know about Fia, have answered differently when that call came in about her needing a new home? No. Has it been challenging? Oh, yeah. Fia’s job is to love and protect me and she does it exceptionally well. Everything else, we just take one day at a time.
A long time ago, I read about how a woman described delivering a baby with mental challenges. She said she’d been expecting another type of baby. She said it was like going on a trip to Paris, expecting to see the Eiffel Tower, but instead you arrive in Holland and see windmills and tulips.
Both places have their own beauty, they’re just different. Being Fia’s owner is like being that mother.
The point is — and there is a point — everyone deserves a second chance. Ever failed a class or received a bad grade? There’s always next quarter. Ever been fired from a job? Well, there’s always another job. Ever done something wrong in a split second and had to pay for it? You deserve a second chance to make it right. Ever been divorced? Yes, it hurts, but generally there is another person who is right for you, and you get a second chance at love.
Everyone deserves a second chance — even if that someone has four legs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.