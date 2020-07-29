ENTERPRISE — The open class exhibits for the Wallowa County Fair have been canceled, the fair board announced last week.
Open class exhibits are normally shown in the Cloverleaf Hall and consist of items such as flowers, art, photography, textiles, canned goods/preserves, baked goods and other items, said Gail Hillock, the fair board member in charge of open class. Open class is available to anyone in the county and is categorized by juniors, adults and elders.
“These things are on display during the fair so people can come and see how people did,” she said.
The fair runs from Friday, July 31, to Saturday, Aug. 8.
Hillock said about a third of the clerks who work open class decided they did not want to be in a crowded space given the COVID-19 pandemic. She said one of the two judges who usually come in from outside the county has already canceled.
“We just felt like it would be safer that way,” she said. “We felt like the entry numbers were going to be lower anyway, so we had to make that decision.”
Hillock said those who had planned to enter the open class this year can keep their entries and resubmit them at next year’s fair.
