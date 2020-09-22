JOSEPH —The Wallowa County Museum will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, with free admission, according to a press release.
At 4 p.m., Ann Hayes will be honored. She has dedicated her time to the museum as the curator for the past 25 years. The reception will last until 6 p.m. Friends and neighbors are invited to stop by for cake and punch.
The museum will stay open an extra week this summer and will close for the season after the reception.
Those attending are encouraged to check out the featured display this year to recognize the 75th Annual Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
