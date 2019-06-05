SALEM, Ore.—The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Thursday and Friday, June 6-7 at ODFW Headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem beginning at 8 a.m. both days.
During Thursday’s meeting, Commissioners are expected to:
• Hear a briefing on the crab fishery and reducing the risk of whale entanglements.
• Adopt harvest limits for Pacific sardine in state waters for July 2019-June 2020 based on federal regulations. No directed commercial fishery and very limited other fisheries are recommended due to a decline in Pacific sardine biomass over recent years.
• Allocate big game auction and raffle tags, which are special hunting tags that allow a long hunting season in and expanded hunt area while raising funds for the Access and Habitat program, plus Rocky Mtn goat/bighorn sheep and pronghorn research and management.
• Approve funding for Access and Habitat projects that provide hunting access or improve wildlife habitat on private land.
• Hear a briefing on proposed changes to 2020 big game hunting regulations as part of efforts to improve and simplify the Big Game Hunting Regulations
A public forum will be held Thursday morning after the Director’s report for people who wish to testify about an issue not on the formal meeting agenda. Call the ODFW Director’s office at least 48 hours before the meeting at (503) 947-6044 to schedule.
On Friday, Commissioners will be asked to correct minor errors in the deer and elk roadkill salvage rules and season dates for Burns Paiute Tribe Ceremonial harvest tags.
The rest of the day will be devoted to consideration and adoption of a revised Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management Plan. Once adopted, the Plan will be the third edition of the Wolf Plan, which was first adopted in 2005 after an extensive public process and last revised in 2010.
The proposed Draft Plan was developed after extensive meetings with stakeholders and public comment at several prior Commission meetings. It incorporates ideas where consensus among stakeholders was reached, but agreement was not possible on all topics.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission consists of seven members appointed by the governor for staggered four-year terms. One commissioner must be from each congressional district, one from east of the Cascades and one from the west of the Cascades. Two commissioners recently ended their terms (Bob Webber of Port Orford and Laura Anderson of Newport) and new commissioners Mary Wahl of Langlois and Bob Spelbrink of Siletz began their terms in May. All seven current commissioners are expected at the meeting June 6-7.
