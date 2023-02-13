Ellen and John Nesbitt

Ellen Nesbitt is pictured with her husband, John. Ellen has been tackling double musical duties at two Enterprise churches on Sunday mornings. 

ENTERPRISE — Ellen Nesbitt slides off one organ bench onto another every Sunday as she moves from playing hymns on the St. Patrick Episcopal Church’s organ, to settling in to play for the Enterprise Community Congregational Church (the “Big Brown Church”) on its organ and then on the piano; all within 30 minutes.

She started her dual assignment last June, but one week later broke her wrist and was out for several weeks. She was able to return in September.

