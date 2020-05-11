100 years ago
May 13, 1920
The Enterprise city council gave a Portland company the contract for building three concrete bridges over the river at River, West Second and Depot streets. The price is $15,000. They will be single span, concrete and of most artistic design.
Commencement exercises will be held at the Enterprise high school on Thursday, May 20. Diplomas will be given to 28 graduates, the largest class in the history of the high school.
Mrs. John Couch and daughter Arleta, of Leap, were driving to Wallowa when their car got out of control and suddenly turned turtle in the middle of Stanley Lane, near the cemetery. They were taken to the Wallowa hospital where they were made as comfortable as possible.
70 years ago
May 11, 1950
One of the 52 liberty bells being sent to the 48 states and three territories to promote the May 15 savings bond drive will arrive in Enterprise on May 12th.
Adolph King and John Shoemaker pleaded guilty to a charge of larceny of livestock and were given indeterminate sentences, with a maximum of three years, in the penitentiary. The two admitted killing and butchering a Hereford yearling on the Bill Aylward place on Swamp Creek a few weeks ago.
The Wallowa high school baseball team came from behind to smash out a 7-3 victory over the Enterprise ball club. By winning the game, Wallowa won the county pennant and the right to compete with the winning team in Union county for the Tu-Valley championship.
In the Enterprise high school graduating class are 38 seniors- 19 boys and 19 girls. Edith Downing, with a 4-year average of 3.87, one of the highest at the school in years, was named valedictorian, and Janis Warnock with an average of 3.70 was named salutatorian.
50 years ago
May 14, 1970
The Wallowa County Cow Belles are proud to announce the selection of Dr. Douglas Morgan as their 1970 County Father of the Year.
The Joseph High School speech class will present an updated version of “Good Gracious, Grandma!”, a three act comedy starring Katie Borgerding, Dale Dotson, Kent Rice, Steven Zollman, Mona Kay Williamson, Jennifer Mansfield, Debbie Stone, Ben Freudenberg and Chris Wiggins. Speech instructor Mike McClain is the director.
Wallowa High School class of 1970 will hold graduation exercises at the Wallowa gymnasium. 49 members of the class are scheduled to receive diplomas.
Installed as new Joseph FFA officers for the coming year are: Lee Zollman, Mike Nall, Logan Lovell, Ron Carpenter, Chris Borgerding and Rick Sandlin.
25 years ago
May 11, 1995
A young Clarkston man was arrested on five assault charges after injuring five dance-goers near Troy with a knife. He was also charged with possession of a pipe bomb found in his pickup.
Bringing home the trophy for a chapter their size from the state FBLA conference were Wallowa High School FBLA representatives Travis Jones, Cory Carman, Christal Prince, Jennifer Johnson and Patty Scott.
The Wallowa High School boys track team chalked up a triumph in John Day, winning for the fourth consecutive season the Old Oregon League championship. The Cougars, sparked by the efforts of javelin thrower, triple jumper and middle distance runner Greg Goss, amassed 159 points.
Student award winners at last week’s EHS arts award program were Josh Wishart, Andy Roberts, Gabe Wishart, Jozie Hrenchir, Sean Wishart, Marjie Sackett, Clint Morgan, April Edtl, Mandy Pace, Justin Stenkamp, Kate Forster and Cody Roberts.
