100 years ago
May 27, 1920
Wallowa county has staged a definite silo campaign based on successful results of feeding ensilage in the county last year. As a result, nearly 1400 acres have been planted to sunflowers and 150 silos have been contracted for, second only to Union county.
All members of the American Legion and ex-servicemen are requested to appear in uniform at the courthouse May 31. The purpose of the meeting is to assemble for marching to the cemetery to decorate the graves and pay honor to the fallen.
Five students were graduated from the Joseph high school Friday evening. The juniors provided a most attractive setting for the exercises, the stage being a bower of white and green.
In Enterprise, diplomas were awarded to 28 graduates. The commencement exercises were held at the opera house.
In Zumwalt, the old Indian trail, sometimes called the Butte road to Enterprise, is almost impassible.
70 years ago
May 25, 1950
The Enterprise golf course, which has not been in use for the past several years, has been repaired and worked on until the fairways and greens are now in good condition, with more improvement being planned by the club. There will be a free “open house” on Sunday.
Fourteen passengers rode the Chief Joseph, motor-driven boat, through Hells Canyon from Weiser to Lewiston last weekend. The specially built plywood boat struck a number of submerged rocks and was heavily battered and considerably damaged but arrived under its own power. The 32’ boat was the first motor-driven boat to negotiate this stretch of the river.
Graduating exercises were held at Flora for the three high school graduates – Loren Murrill, LeLaine Clark and Joe Thompson. The following day, the entire high school, with some teachers and parents, enjoyed a picnic at Wallowa Lake.
Two World War II veterans from Moses Lake, Washington, are building ten cabins on the west side of Wallowa Lake, just above the old Boy Scout cabin. The road is being extended to the site.
50 years ago
May 28, 1970
The Duke and Duchess of 4-H Horsemen were chosen last week. Duke is Clifford Kiser of Joseph and Duchess is Ruth Poulson of Enterprise.
About half of Wallowa county’s voters turned out at the polls for the primary election. Local voters voiced their disapproval of most of the measures, passing only Measure No. 2 calling for repeal of the “White Foreigner” section of the constitution.
Thomas O. Whitmore, 2-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Terrence Whitmore, was fatally injured when he fell from a window of the family apartment to the sidewalk below. The apartment is located above the Homan Drug store.
At the Oregon State Council for Senior Citizens held in Salem, a “Citation of Merit” was presented to Mrs. Lena (“Grandma”) Webb, 91, of Lostine.
25 years ago
May 25, 1995
The historic 11,700 acre Bellwether Ranch 19 miles east of Joseph, once owned by actor Walter Brennan, has been purchased for approximately $2.5 million by a Seattle doctor and his wife, Dr. Gene and Suzanne Goertzen.
Wallowa County’s state champions: EHS’s Jason Parks in the 2-A 400-meter run; and WHS’s 1-A Raymond Seamon in the 200- and 400-meter runs, and Rory Johnson in the 800-meter run.
Bull-Day-Shus ’95 proved to be exciting this year as hometown cowboy Kyle Kolbaba captured the first place title in the bull riding competition.
Over 130 senior citizens and other Wallowa County residents formally welcomed the new Wallowa Senior Center into the community at an open house held last Sunday.
New officers of the EHS’ FFCL chapter are Stephanie Duncan, Shala Reynolds, Christina Pace, Kari Haines, Bri Adams, Bridget Brown, Erica Gilliland, Tisha Stangel and Shannon Ables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.