FOREST GROVE — Derek Brown, a 1991 graduate of Wallowa High School, will be honored this weekend by Pacific University Oregon with the university’s Outstanding Alumni Award.
The award is to be presented the weekend during the university's homecoming, Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2.
According to the university, Brown obtained his bachelor’s degree in 1998, and a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in 1999. He recently returned from his second, monthlong course with a master luthier — a maker of stringed instruments such as violins or guitars — in Spain, and has been talking about why making a guitar appeals so strongly to him.
“Guitar building is this beautiful mix of art and science,” he said. “You have design elements, and then a set of steps, procedures you go through to bring it to life. It’s cathartic; it’s a wonderful thing.”
“Derek is truly an outstanding graduate of Pacific’s music program,” said Michael Burch-Pesses, longtime professor of music and director of bands, who nominated Brown for the award. Burch-Pesses said Brown “richly deserves” the prestigious award, which is granted to alumni who distinguish themselves in life and in their professions.
Brown offers a long and diverse list of people who have helped him in his career. Teachers at Wallowa High School. A school superintendent. Luthiers. Music professors. Fellow musicians. They’re all people who know him from various chapters of his life and who have mentored or encouraged him along the way.
“It's tough to identify one when so many have helped along the way,” he said in an email, with a winking emoji. “I’m incredibly lucky to have had those people all along the way. All the way back to 8, 9 years old, all the way up to now.”
Brown acknowledged that his career trajectory doesn't appear to be a straight line, but said his work as an Air Force officer led to his post-military career with the Oregon Department of Education in education policy, in that he helped direct policy, run large organizations and direct broad projects. At the same time, he and his family, which by then included a daughter, could settle again in Oregon. He and his wife, Carol Pfeiffer-Brown, now have a 15-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son,
“I now appreciate what balance means more than I did as a younger person,” he said. “I know how important my family is.”
He also said in an email the award brings him back to his roots in Wallowa County.
“The award is more of a testament to the amazing teachers and mentors I had growing up in the county than anything else,” he said. “I am definitely very proud of my upbringing and where I come from.”
