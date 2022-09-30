DerekBrown.jpg

Pacific University Oregon is honoring Wallowa High School alumnus Derek Brown with the university’s Outstanding Alumni Award.

 Robbie Bourland/Contributed Photo

FOREST GROVE — Derek Brown, a 1991 graduate of Wallowa High School, will be honored this weekend by Pacific University Oregon with the university’s Outstanding Alumni Award.

The award is to be presented the weekend during the university's homecoming, Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2.

