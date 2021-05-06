JOSEPH — A class on painting in pastels will take place from 4-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, via Zoom from the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
Preregister by May 16. Cost of the class is $60.
Participants will build on or learn the basics of painting a landscape with pastels at this class taught by Bonnie Zahn Griffith. Following a brief introduction in composition and design elements, participants will paint together a sample painting. This “paint-along” will give participants the systematic approach to doing a studio painting based on a photo. In this case Griffith will complete the painting again, along with participants, of this road and old abandoned shed along the river. Participants will learn techniques for pastel application and building depth and interest in your work.
The supply list includes: medium grit (400-500) sanded paper, professional-grade pastels (Rembrandt, Sennelier, Unison, Terry Ludwig, Great American, etc.), black hard pastel or conte crayon (NuPastels or other), board (to tape your paper to), easel, glove and apron (optional) and a workable fixative (optional).
The instructor says if participants are unable to order supplies, they are welcome to use what you have, but know the results may not be as rewarding.
Online supply resources: Dick Blick www.dickblick.com, Dakota Art Pastels www.dakotapastels.com, Jerry’s Artarama www.jerrysartarama.com.
