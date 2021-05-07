JOSEPH — The Characteristics of Watercolors: Painting Cloudy Skies will be the focus of an in-person class at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture later this month, according to a press release.
The class will run from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Preregistration is required by May 24. Cost of the class is $45.
Instructor Crystal Newton will show how the cryptic icons on a watercolor paint tube transmit helpful information that is important for the aspiring watercolor artist to consider. In this class participants will paint an exercise sheet that will help understand what those icons are. During that process they’ll create a reference sheet that to inform choices going forward. After the reference sheets, they will explore techniques for painting sky.
No experience is necessary. Bring dinner if you would like. Masks will be required at all times.
