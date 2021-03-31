JOSEPH — A class in Wine Glass Painting will be offered at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 11, according to a press release.
Instructor Pamela Beach will lead the free, in-person class — which started March 24 — to teach artistic friends and neighbors to help paint wine glasses. The glasses are then given to those who purchase opening-night tickets for the Wallowa Valley Festival of the Arts.
Wine glasses, glass paints and brushes are all provided. No experience is necessary.
For everyone’s health and safety, masks are required. A maximum of six people is allowed in each class. Walk-ins are welcome.
