If grade schoolers ever doubted the advantage of perfect attendance, Outlaw Motor Sports in Enterprise is seeking to dispel that doubt. The business is giving bicycles to sixth-graders throughout Wallowa County who didn’t miss a day of school, at least through the closure caused by coronavirus.
“I had seen a similar campaign outside the county and thought it’d be an excellent thing to start,” said Lorien James, who with husband, Justin James, owns Outlaw.
She said this is the first year Outlaw has done such a program, but she plans to continue it.
Nine students from Joseph Charter School and three from Enterprise Elementary School will be recipients of the mountain bikes when they arrive, though James isn’t sure when that will be. Some already have arrived, but she’s not sure when they all will be in.
“With all the coronavirus (shutdowns), getting them is difficult,” she said. “I have no idea.”
The three students from Enterprise are Kyra Brown, Parker Magera and Michael Soto. The nine students from Joseph are Malcom Albee, Gwen Bostedt, Lily Bostedt, Tori Collier, Brice Harmon, Emmerson Hook, Colton Keffer, Jacob Schave and Camdyn Weer.
Joseph teacher Jill Hite was impressed that nine of her 29 students had perfect attendance.
“That’s an excellent percentage,” she said.
She said the COVID-19 mandated closure of schools hasn’t seemed to affect school attendance.
“It’s been about the same,” she said. “They have very good attendance.”
James said the program was going to count attendance through the end of the regular school year, but she decided to go with attendance through the forced closure. The bicycles cost nearly $500 each, she said.
“This is amazingly generous,” Hite said. Some of the kids even wrote thank-you notes.
“I was so, so excited when my mom told me that I had won the mountain bike, I started jumping up and down,” Camdyn Weer wrote in part. “With my new mountain bike, I want to go on some bigger mountain bike rides.”
“It was extremely thoughtful of your business to give me a free bike,” Colton Keffer wrote in part. “When I get my bike, I plan on riding bikes with my friends. Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.