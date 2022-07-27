JOSEPH — Chief Joseph Days is a major event for Wallowa County, drawing locals and visitors alike. So, who better to ask how to get the most out of it than some Chief Joseph Days veterans.
Chief Joseph Days Office Manager Miranda Tickner thinks it’s best for people to show up an hour before the rodeo starts.
“It’s best usually to arrive at the rodeo grounds around 6 p.m. cause that’s when the gates open to our grandstands, and we have a preshow going on until 7 p.m. when the rodeo starts,” she said.
Joseph resident Vicky Hanigan makes sure to show up for the rodeo with her reserved tickets.
“When the gates open, I’m there,” she said.
Hanigan said last year there was quite a long line of people to get in, which is part of the reason she and her fiancé left early last year.
“We normally leave about maybe an hour early,” she said, “because we know a lot of people and they’re out there packed before they even go in the gate.”
Picking out what to wear can be a hassle, but J.D. Clay’s outfit is mandated by the PRCA because he helps organize the event. So he must wear appropriate rodeo attire to work at the grounds.
“You have to have on jeans, boots and a cowboy hat,” Clay said.
He prioritizes sunscreen, relaxation and what feels best with their outfit selections for anyone coming.
“Be comfortable and watch the weather because you know it’s Northeast Oregon and it can change in a minute,” he said.
And the cowboy attire obviously isn’t something that’s uncommon for the rodeo, Hanigan also wears a similar type of get-up.
“I usually wear a cowboy hat, I have my gun, I have my Levi’s, my cowboy boots. That’s how my normal dress is,” Hanigan said, “It’s summertime; I’m cooling down.”
Tickner thinks the weather this year could cause more people to dress differently, but she enjoys the cultural attire of the event.
“I think it’s supposed to be pretty hot this year, so maybe just something more comfortable for them. But it is always fun to have spectators enjoying the Western activities in full dress,” she said.
When it comes to positioning herself within Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, Hanigan and her fiancé prefer to sit on the south side of the arena up on top to avoid the sun shining directly in their eyes.
“Underneath the awning we’re covered and we try to get up high. I think we’re in the second row (as) close to center as possible,” Hanigan said.
Ticker thinks people tend to prefer a different spot to stay out of the sun when there is general admission to the rodeo on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Most of the time that’s the north side under the covered seating, so they’re out of the sun or weather if we have any,” she said.
For food, Hanigan doesn’t have much preference where she chooses to dine at the event, and likes to mix it up.
“I try a little bit of everything every year, and try to try something different,” she said. “So I don’t get the same thing all the time.”
She also brings a water bottle to make sure she stays hydrated in the hot summertime conditions.
Fair food classics are all the rave at Chief Joseph Days, and Tickner explained that there are a few specific foods people prefer.
“The curly fries and elephant ears ... that’s always a fun one to get at rodeos,” Tickner said.
When deciding which days to attend, it can really depend on what excites you the most about the festivities. Some families might prefer Friday for the Grand Parade, and those who are more focused on the rodeo action might want to prioritize the PRCA rodeo on Saturday night.
For an event that’s fun for everyone, Tickner recommends the Bucking Horse Stampede on Tuesday in which they run the horses that take part in the parade down Main Street.
“People can watch them come all the way down,” she said. “It’s pretty fun, it can get a little wild sometimes, but it is fun to watch.”
Hanigan likes to go on Saturday night for the main rodeo, but she goes on Wednesday night for a reason that’s closer to her heart.
“My fiancé’s grandson rides the sheep (on Wednesday night), and they come all the way from Idaho to do just that,” Hangian said.
