The Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland will be hosting a “Grand Opening” of their visitor center from noon to 5 p.m. on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, May 25. The event is held in conjunction with the “Sharing Blankets” exhibit, held at the Wallowa Longhouse on Whiskey Creek Road from 2-7 p.m. on the same day.
The visitor center, located at 209 E. 2nd Street in downtown Wallowa, has been the site of many improvements over the past two years. Decorative exterior painting was completed by muralist John Michener. Inside the visitor center, interactive exhibits include a hands-on topographical map of the Wallowas, a ‘Seasonal Round’ calendar of plants and animals, and an American girl doll diorama for children, all impeccably crafted by JR Rymut, owner of Echo Fabrication in Enterprise. Paintings by another local artist, Anna Vogel, are also featured, in addition to contemporary Native art by Lloyd Barkley, Wilbert Beebe, Kevin Peters, Hal Brightcloud and Ellen Taylor. Colorful and informative photo panels tell the story of the wal’waama, the people of Wallowa, as told by Nez Perce members of the board of the Wallowa Homeland. A full resource library compliments the exhibits. Visitors are reminded throughout the space that the Nez Perce people and this land are intertwined, today as they have always been. The message is one of shared commitment to this place, Wallowa, through stewardship of the land and cultivation of cross-cultural relationships. Stop by any time between noon and 5 p.m. to experience the exhibits and meet some of the artists. Refreshments will be provided.
Meanwhile, at the Longhouse, five Native textile artists will display their handmade blankets, beginning at 2 p.m. Organizer Britt Rynearson is a Nez Perce descendant, and has developed an informative website for the project www.sharingblankets.org. Refreshments, discussion and stories of the tradition of sharing blankets will commence at 5 p.m. All are welcome, and quilters are especially encouraged to attend.
