JOSEPH — Lisa Mackie, the first printing press artist-in-residence to be at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture will be there this summer from July 17 to Aug. 14.
Mackie is a master printmaker from New York City and has been a working artist for over 45 years. She will be at the Josephy Center at 403 N. Main St. in Joseph.
She won the residency through Inspiration Plus, a nonprofit organization from Sag Harbor, New York, that promotes creativity through arts and sciences with focus on printmaking. The award was given in 2019 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and, now four years later, the Josephy Center can host the residency.
Mackie is a visual artist known for storytelling in provocative color, euphoric imagery and materials that teeter on the seemingly familiar and unfamiliar.
Within all of Mackie’s works is a compilation of picture fragments that she has photographed, drawn, written, and remembered. The images deal with a delicate balance between cognition, process, and memory. In her exhibition “Rondo,” a term in reference to a musical form that contains a principal theme which alternates with one or more contrasting themes, Mackie explores the process of visual memory, evolving imagery, and continuous motion through her journey in India in 1999.
Through an elephant ride, on a boat behind the Taj Mahal, a hike through the Ganges, the viewer is invited along a sensorial voyage.
Mackie making her first trip to Eastern Oregon. Her residency includes an Art Talk on Wednesday, July 26 at noon; an Exhibition “Rondo” with an opening reception on Thursday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. Rondo runs from July 27 to Aug. 11.
Mackie will teach a two-day weekend monoprint workshop on Aug. 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Josephy Center is open for viewing, Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art will be for sale.
