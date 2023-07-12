Mackie.jpg

Lisa Mackie works on one of her projects. She will be at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture as a printing press artist in residence from July 17 through Aug. 14.

 Josephy Center for Arts and Culture/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — Lisa Mackie, the first printing press artist-in-residence to be at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture will be there this summer from July 17 to Aug. 14.

Mackie is a master printmaker from New York City and has been a working artist for over 45 years. She will be at the Josephy Center at 403 N. Main St. in Joseph.

