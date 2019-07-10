Railrider Cycling Joseph Branch is owned by Kim and Anita Metlen of Imbler Oregon.
The Joseph Branch has added a NEW TOUR for a total of three railriding opportunities in Northeast Oregon. RCJB operates mid-May to the first week of October annually. They offer 2-, 6- and now 4-hour round trip adventures.
The new tour is called RIVER RUN from Minam. This four-hour round-trip pedal adventure on a two seated quadricycle on the WURA rails to Rondowa is offered only on Sundays and Mondays once daily. There are no services on this tour so guests must take plenty of water and snacks. This is a great way to experience the Wallowa River by rail. The final day of the season is October 6, 2019. River Run will share the week with three 6-hour round trips to Wallowa where guests take a lunch break and check out the City of Wallowa. Reservations are required for all departures from Minam.
RCJB continues to offer two-hour tours from Joseph. three times daily, Thursday thru Monday. All locations are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. More information is available online at jbrailriders.com. Reservations are available online or in at our ticket office located at 501 W Alder Street, Joseph, Oregon, 97846. Railriding is a physical sport. Most individuals of average fitness should be able to participate.
