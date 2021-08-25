ENTERPRISE — This year’s Wallowa County Stock Growers Ranch Rodeo had a full slate of events Saturday, Aug. 21, starting with a breakfast meeting at the Cloverleaf Hall.
The actual rodeo began at 11 a.m. with the “famous championship rockjack building competition,” which was won by the team of Tom Birkmaier and Wyatt Warnock.
Other events included Youth Sorting, Working Ranch Dog, Sorting, a Relay Race, Branding, Ranch Horse, Muley Team Roping, Ladies Steer Stopping and a Horse Race.
After the rodeo, a traditional dinner and dance were held at the Cloverleaf, with an awards presentation.
Winners in the various events were:
Top Cowboy — Cody Ross
Top Cowgirl — Sam Short
Top Horse — Turtle, owned by Cody Ross
Youth Sorting — Basey Dawson, Olivia DeMilo and Mark Dawson
Working Dog — Mark Kerns and Ned
Rockjack Building — Wyatt Warnock and Tom Birkmaier
Sorting — Cody Ross, Josey Ross and Dave Yost
Relay Race — Bretta Wentz, Chris and Sam Short
Branding — Bubba Braucher, Blake Davies and Cory Pearce
Muley Roping — Bubba Braucher and Cory Pearce
Ranch Horse — Cody Ross
Ladies Steer Stopping — Hailey Braucher
Horse Race — Rylie Warnock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.