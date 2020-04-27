Raven Foods
Raven Foods in last week’s Out of the Past photo, included a cheese factory, according to Murna Bowning, 94, of Enterprise who grew up on . “I walked through that building last night in my sleep,” she said. “When I woke up I thought ’I’ve got to call that in.”
“You could walk up and look through the windows and watch them make cheese,” she said. “And especially if you had children who weren’t tall enough to look through the windows you could go inside and take them up to a balcony that looked over the whole area and watch them make cheese from there.” There were samples of cheese which, Bowning said, were “really good.” Milk came from now-vanished local dairies. The building was constructed in 1959-1960, she said. But milk supplies dwindled as dairies closed, and Raven went out of business. The building, originally owned by Wilfred Daggett, was converted into today’s Enterprise Mall, in the early 1970’s. Remodeling covered the windows, converted the balcony area into a long room and storage, and was filled with stores, including a tiny tots shop, a notions and sewing shop, restaurant and candy store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.