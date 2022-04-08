State Rep. Bobby Levy visited the Wallowa History Center on Friday, April 1, 2022, to see the subject of a $500,000 grant she and others helped secure. From left, are Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse, Wallowa History Center board member Marilyn Hulse, WHC Board Chairman David Weaver, Levy, Levy’s Chief of Staff Whitley Sullivan, WHC Board member Jenny Hawkins and WHC Board member Joseph Goebel.
WALLOWA — A $500,000 grant recently received from the state will help renovate and restore the former U.S. Forest Service Compound into the Wallowa History Center, according to a press release.
The former the Bear Sleds Unit Office, located in the city, is owned by the city.
The grant was secured by state Rep. Bobby Levy and state Sen. Bill Hansell, both of Umatilla County, with assistance of Rep. John Lively, a Wallowa native, and now a state representative from Eugene.
On Friday, April 1, Levy and her chief of staff, Whitley Sullivan, visited Wallowa County and stopped in Wallowa to see the compound and the center.
The Wallowa History Center Board of Directors has several new projects nearing completion. They plan to work with photographer Ellen Morris Bishop to photograph remains of wagon roads in the Wallowa River Canyon area and publish the Findley family papers edited by John Gotterud, of Wallowa.
The board has been asked to supply historic photos of natural resources for the Doug McDaniel Stewardship Center in Enterprise. Preserving the natural resource history of the county is another goal, as is publishing the board’s quarterly, magazine-style newsletter under the editorship of Mark Highberger, of Wallowa.
The History Center has a webpage that interactively ties together old newspaper formats, holds the archived photos and connects with other historical resources using current technology. The webpage is located at www.wallowahistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.