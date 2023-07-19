Amanda Gorman, the young African American poet who read at the inauguration of President Biden in 2021, writes now in The New York Times, comparing the deaths in the Mediterranean Sea of over 27,000 migrants to the deaths at sea of African Americans during the years of the slave trade. She specifically compares the deaths of 600 on the overcrowded boat, Adrianna, to the deaths of 130 living Africans who were purposefully thrown overboard to lighten the load of the Dutch slave ship, the Zong, in 1781.
How, we ask, can we devalue human life so utterly?
Gorman also quotes Richard Pérez-Peña, who wrote that “Five deaths at sea gripped the world. Hundreds of others got a shrug,” comparing the deaths of five wealthy men on the submersible Titan to the deaths of migrants from Africa and Asia at the capsizing of the overcrowded Adriana. The two events happened almost simultaneously, just over one month ago.
But this is all far from us here in Eastern Oregon — right?
Not if you have raised brown kids here, and not if you have watched racism play out here and across the country over the last 50 years. Forget the idea that we are isolated and not subject to the whims, attitudes, arguments, and the divisions that occur across the country or the world. We are part of Oregon — still — and part of the United States, and we are all citizens of this big, bad, and wonderful world.
When I arrived in 1971, the country was still in the throes of Vietnam. We were only a few years from Martin Luther King’s assassination and the race riots that followed. Unlike many young people moving into the county, I had a job. My job was to help farmers, ranchers, and businesses find workers, and to help workers — many of them, like me, newcomers, find jobs.
In my second-floor office in the courthouse, I looked out at Mount Joseph and met a steady stream of Vietnam vets, young people fleeing cities and chasing rural utopia, and others trying to get away from Black people and Brown people they feared and thought were “taking over” their Western cities and suburbs.
As Vietnam finally ground down and racial conflicts of the 60s faded from memories nationally, things softened in Wallowa County. We opened the bookstore in 1976.
Young newcomers, some older ones, and locals all supported the bookstore, and many of the same crew interested in health and good foods opened a food coop.
In the 1980s, as national memories of the Native occupation of Alcatraz and the FBI confrontation at Wounded Knee faded, local fear of original inhabitants faded as well. A powwow grew alongside Chief Joseph Days and the Nez Perce Homeland project took root in the town of Wallowa. Now Homeland is one of many collaborations of tribes and nontribal peoples across the country — many dealing specifically with issues of fire, water, and fish. Finally paying attention to older knowledge.
In the 70s and 80s, foreign adoptions flourished across the country. HOPE grew in Oregon, bringing some of the mixed-race kids left by American GIs in Korea, and then Vietnam. We went through PLAN, another Oregon-based adoption agency, and brought a young boy from Calcutta to Wallowa County.
Our adoption was not the only local cross-racial one. But many of the families involved left. It was hard being brown or black in the sea of local white. When our Basu was in elementary school, we were asked to send baby pictures for a “guessing game” in his class. Picking his photo out was not a guess! Racist teachers in Joseph sent him to Wallowa his senior year, and Terry Crenshaw said that, with coaching, he would have been the best ballplayer in the county.
It was too late for Basu; he left.
Later, I raised two Brown grandchildren. They too were cute until they were teenagers, and then somehow, magically, became threats. Teammates, probably thinking they were humorists, wrote “White Supremacy” and “How’s Being Black” in Trey’s Joseph yearbook. He took anger out on the football field.
Locally and nationally, there is growing backlash against gains by people of color. Programs promoting diversity are under attack. Moving Oregon’s border east is, in my mind, a code word for fear of “replacement.”
A friend, a fourth-generation local rancher and traditional Republican, told me recently that he reminds neighbors that we — white folks — make up 11% of the world population, and they might as well get used to it.
We white folks are watching our sons, daughters, nephews and nieces join in multiracial and multiethnic relationships. Basu is now happily married to a Ugandan, my white son married to a Filipina, and a great-grandson will be a mix of Euro-America, India, and Mexico.
The future is not monochrome white—in Oregon, or even in Idaho.
Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.
