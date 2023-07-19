Amanda Gorman, the young African American poet who read at the inauguration of President Biden in 2021, writes now in The New York Times, comparing the deaths in the Mediterranean Sea of over 27,000 migrants to the deaths at sea of African Americans during the years of the slave trade. She specifically compares the deaths of 600 on the overcrowded boat, Adrianna, to the deaths of 130 living Africans who were purposefully thrown overboard to lighten the load of the Dutch slave ship, the Zong, in 1781.

How, we ask, can we devalue human life so utterly?

———

Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.

