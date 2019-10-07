On Friday, Oct. 4, the Rotary Club of Wallowa County hosted the Rotary International’s District Governor, Diane Noriega. She applauded the Wallowa County Rotary members for their long service to the community in projects that have included providing scholarships, constructing a house in Enterprise for OHSU residents who were working at the hospital and local clinics, and providing water systems for communities in El Salvador.
As part of her “People in Action” campaign, Noriega presented two awards to local Rotarians. Dick Burch was recognized for his work in providing AED defibrillators to businesses and gathering places across Wallowa County. This summer, one of them was used to save a life. The other People in Action awardee, Bob Crawford, has set up and managed the Lostine River Run for years.
