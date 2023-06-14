WALLOWA COUNTY — Four students from Enterprise and Joseph have been awarded a total of $12,000 in scholarships by the Rotary Club of Wallowa County.
The two winners from Joseph are: Mary Esperenza Thiel, who will pursue a degree in business/economics from Georgetown University, $4,000; and Molly Curry, who will pursue a double major in astrophysics and English at the University of Washington, $3,000.
The two winners from Enterprise are: Madelyn Nordtvedt, who will pursue a double major in theater and education from the University of Idaho, $3,000; and Chase Duncan, who will pursue a degree in engineering from the University of Idaho, $2,000.
The Rotary Club of Wallowa County scholarship program started in the early 1980s, with an annual $1,000 scholarship. Over the years, the amount that could be awarded increased to $7,500, but members of the Rotary Scholarship Committee felt that this amount was no longer adequate, given inflation and the staggering cost of education, and set a goal to increase the amount.
Local Rotarians launched the first-ever Rotary Scholarship Team Event, inviting members from the community who were interested in supporting scholarships but may not have wanted to manage all aspects of running a scholarship program. The event was held April 20 at the Hurricane Creek Grange. More than 40 people attended, including Rotarians and community members, and over $30,000 was raised.
The goal is to build The Rotary Foundation of Wallowa County fund, held and managed by the Oregon Community Foundation, to $100,000, so that more money is available each year. The fundraiser helped beef up this year’s award amounts, and increased the fund at OCF, by $15,000, bringing it to about $72,000.
But the event also uncovered a desire to start a new scholarship program, specifically for those applying to trade schools. The club now offers two $1,000 scholarships available for those planning to attend trade school. Scholarship deadline for these new scholarships is June 28. (See related story.)
For more information, contact Rotary president Stacy Green at 541.398.2314.
