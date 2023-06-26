1984 Rotary exchange student Lorraine Hewitt Triggs and her husband, David, were invited by host parent, Rotarian Linda Cassady, center, to join in the Rotary Club of Wallowa County as it celebrated 45 years of service on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Bob Crawford earned a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 27 years of service to the Rotary Club of Wallowa County. The accolade was awarded at the club's meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Contributed Photo
ENTERPRISE — Forty-five years of Rotary Club service in Wallowa County were celebrated Wednesday, June 21 at the Odd Fellows Hall in Enterprise.
Original founding member Terry Decker joined the 50 Rotarians and guests, and helped serve the beautifully decorated anniversary cake made by Lorraine Hewitt Triggs, a 1984 Rotary foreign exchange student who lived in Zimbabwe at the time, but now lives in Ireland.
She and her husband David were special guests of longtime Rotarian Linda Cassidy, who served as a host parent during the exchange.
Stacy Green, club president, recounted the club’s highlights during the previous Rotary year, that began July 1, 2023, which included being a “100%” Club for the third year in a row. Green credited Ron Polk with helping the club be one of 10% worldwide in which all members donate at an average level of $100 annually.
Green also celebrated membership chair Anette Christoffersen, who oversaw the addition of five new members, and honored the 14 who achieved 100% attendance during the year: Rick Bombaci, Dick Burch, Linda Cassady, Bob Crawford, Kate Crawford, Christoffersen, Nancy Corwin, Marilyn Dalton, Jeff Fields, Jessie Michaelson, Craig Pesti-Strobel, Polk, Ralph Swinehart, and Rich Wandschneider.
Other highlights included the installation of the Peace Pole at the courthouse and another Peace Pole soon to be placed in a location to be announced, and four active Interact Clubs — the high school version of Rotary. Project Heartbeat, founded by Rotarian Dick Burch, places automatic external defibrillators around the county, and will now be a formal continuing project of the Rotary Club, with Burch joining the club's board of directors. Burch announced a new program, instigated by Nic Powers and his son Malachi, and led by retired nurse Nancy Corwin, that will put another critical safety item at the sites of the defibrillators: Narcan, a drug which can be administered to save the life of someone overdosing on fentynal.
Green told the group that leading the local Rotary Club for two years had been an honor and a blessing, as she presented several awards: Rising Star, Kellee Sheehy; Rookie of the Year, Tammy Greer; and Rotarian of the Year, Craig Pesti-Strobel. Special recognition was given to executive secretary Jessie Michaelson, for her outstanding service to the club.
Green also recognized Bob Crawford, a member since 1996, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. “Bob Crawford is one of the most admirable people I have ever worked with,” said Green.
The incoming club president, Jeff Fields, received the ceremonial gavel and talked about his expectations for the Rotary Club of Wallowa County during his presidency. He proposed an emphasis on youth programs, service to vulnerable people in the community and continuation of contributions to positive international service projects.
Matt Kurtz of Joseph, a Rotary exchange student in the 1990s to Brazil, was master of ceremonies. Dinner was prepared by Z’s Barbeque with entertainment by Ted Hays and Bob Webb. The Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Odd Fellows Hall. Guests are welcomed and invited to consider membership in the organization.
