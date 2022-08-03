rotary.jpg

Steve and Janet Williams volunteer at the Wallowa County Rotary Club's Bronco Buster booth during the 76th Chief Joseph Days Rodeo. Steve is the District 51 governor and both are former locals.

 Rotary Club of Wallowa County/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — The Rotary Club of Wallowa County got a visit during Chief Joseph Days from its District 5100 governor who was returning to the town where he grew up, according to a press release.

Steve Williams grew up in Joseph, attended school in the county and was a member of a prominent local family where three of his brothers still reside.

