ENTERPRISE — Seth Kinzie, of Joseph, has just been named as a Rotary Peace Fellow and will study at one of seven Rotary Peace Centers around the world, according to a press release.
Each year, Rotary International names about 130 Peace Fellows and finances their fellowships.
Kinzie is a pianist, composer, web designer and longtime advocate for peace. His candidacy was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wallowa County.
Local Rotarian Judy Allen was the head of a two-year-long campaign to have Kinzie named a Peace Fellow.
