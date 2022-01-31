ENTERPRISE — Scholarships, potatoes, coats and peace poles are all a part of the picture as the Rotary Club of Wallowa County looks back on the service activities it performed in 2021. The club’s projects served Wallowa County, but they also spread around the world, to Uganda, El Salvador and Mexico.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotarians made some adjustments to the Lostine River Run, held on the Fourth of July each year, with proceeds supporting local high school scholarships. Over $9,000 was handed out in 2021.
The local Food Drive Challenge between the Rotary Club and the Soroptimist Club collected money for the food bank at Community Connection. This friendly competition is repeated yearly by the two service clubs, and has been going strong since 2008. This year, the Soroptimist Club came out on top, with over $3,000 raised. With additional matching by Community Bank, the total given was $6,936.
Rotary also collected potatoes for the food bank in the Great Potato Drive which was conducted in November and December. With the purchase of over 155 pounds of potatoes from Patrick Theil at Prairie Creek Farms, Rotary members sold bags of potatoes and carrots to community members and contributed vegetables to the food bank. This was another fundraiser for scholarships, as the money gained from the sales will be used to help this year’s graduating Wallowa County high school seniors in their second year of study at college.
Rotary’s Coats for Kids project and Building Healthy Families again gave out 50 new warm coats for children in the Head Start Program, Building Healthy Families, and others. Children’s new winter coats are still available by calling Building Healthy Families at 541-426-9411.
A new program Rotary started this year is to install two Peace Poles in the county, as part of Rotary International’s focus on world peace. The poles have been acquired from Jim Zacharias and are being carved by Steve Arment. They should be completed sometime this year, and installed at locations still to be determined.
As part of the local club’s focus on international projects, Seth Kinzie of Joseph was granted a Rotary Peace Fellowship and spent several months in Uganda studying with peace fellows from several African countries. With Rotary’s support he will be returning to Africa to conduct research in several countries. The Rotary Club of Wallowa County continues to support tuition scholarships for 10 girls in an El Salvador high school.
The local membership also celebrated 100% participation, with an average donation of $100 per member in the global Rotary International Foundation projects in promoting peace; eradicating polio; providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene; supporting mothers and children; supporting education; growing local economies; and protecting the environment.
The Rotary Club of Wallowa County was founded in 1986. Currently about 30 members meet weekly for lunch and a short program to help members understand what is happening in the community and where opportunities for service projects might exist. Meetings are at the Odd Fellows Hall in Enterprise, on the second floor. For more information about how to join Rotary, contact membership Chairwoman Anette Christoffersen at 541-398-1148.
