JOSEPH — The sweet smell of fried onions is set to fill the air around Chief Joseph Days once again.
For more than 25 years, the Rotary Club of Wallowa County has been a fixture at Chief Joseph Days selling food as its primary fundraiser for the year. The cheeseburgers, hot dogs and drinks are popular enough that the club grew from a cramped trailer to a more permanent structure where the grill and wok are able to satisfy the happy customers.
“We run the Bronc Buster Grill out of that space, and it is the only time of the year it is open,” club President-elect Jeff Fields said. “Our big draw is that we grill up a bunch of Walla Walla sweet onions and that aroma floats across the rodeo grounds. It is our biggest advertisement.”
Seven Rotary members work shifts throughout the four days of the event with Fields often manning the grill with another person at the two-foot wok tending to the onions. Two people take orders at a time, someone preps the food, a floater helps where needed and a cashier collects money.
It comes across as a well-oiled machine, but planning begins in April to get the wheels in motion, and food vendors are lined up in May. All of the food comes from local vendors. Fields said the club will grill about 100 pounds of onions and about 1,000 hamburger patties weighing in at one-third pound each.
Each day the grill is restocked and the process starts all over again. The long days lead to tired bodies, but Fields said it is all worth it in the end.
Rotary members work in shifts across the days and are often greeted by the smiles of returning customers throughout the years. It allows the club to showcase itself to people that come far and wide to Chief Joseph Days.
“It is a great community partnership and a great way to showcase the service reason behind Rotary,” Fields said. “The motto of Rotary is a life of service.”
Fields said it also allows rotaractors — those 18 through their 20s — and interactors — high school rotary clubs — to see their club in action and build connections with other members.
“I think it is important for people of all ages to have examples,” Field said. “To have people and those in their 20s … is a great example of when people work together so much more can get done.”
Lasting impact
Although there are just four nights of rodeo at Chief Joseph Days, the proceeds that are raised help sustain the club’s general fund throughout the year. The club focuses on education, health and the local environment.
“We do short- and long-term high school student exchange, there is a youth leader conference we send a person to and job shadowing for high school students,” Fields said. “We also support seven female students in El Salvador.”
The club also aids a drinking water project in Baja, Mexico, helps the local food bank and several other projects out of its general fund.
Fields said being able to help others gets back to the core of the Rotary Club of Wallowa County.
“It is a group that is really animated by this idea of a life of service, and they are putting it into practice,” he said. “It is just people who want to get things done and have a good time doing it.”
