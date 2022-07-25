JOSEPH — The sweet smell of fried onions is set to fill the air around Chief Joseph Days once again.

For more than 25 years, the Rotary Club of Wallowa County has been a fixture at Chief Joseph Days selling food as its primary fundraiser for the year. The cheeseburgers, hot dogs and drinks are popular enough that the club grew from a cramped trailer to a more permanent structure where the grill and wok are able to satisfy the happy customers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.