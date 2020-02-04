Roughly one-third of young males and 1 in 10 females in rural communities have carried a handgun, reports a new University of Washington study. And, the study found, many of those rural kids started carrying as early as the sixth grade.
Knowing that some kids as young as 12 report carrying a handgun indicates that firearm violence and injury-related prevention programs may need to be introduced early in a child’s life, researchers say.
Specifically, the researchers found:
In sixth grade, 11.5% of males and 2.8% of females had carried a handgun within the past year.
From the sixth grade to age 19, 33.7% of males and 9.6% of females reported carrying at least once during that time.
Of those who carried, 34% of males and 29.3% of females had carried a handgun for the first time in the sixth grade.
A far higher percentage of kids who carried also endorsed pro-handgun norms. For instance, they were much more likely to view taking a handgun to school or work as “not very wrong” than their non-carrying peers.
The dangers of young people’s exposure to guns are well-documented –– firearm injury is second only to vehicle crashes as a leading cause of death among U.S. kids. Carrying firearms is associated with adolescent bullying, physical fighting and assault. The researchers also point out that federal law prohibits people under age 18 from possessing a handgun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.