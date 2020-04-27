100 years ago – April 29, 1920
Keeping abreast of new developments, the county fair association will offer prizes this fall for sunflowers, the crop which promises to revolutionize stock growing and feeding.
The boxing card for the smoker given by Chief Joseph post, American legion, Monday evening opened with two small boys, aged seven and eight, the sons of James Fields, who wrestled for twenty minutes to a draw.
Harry Nottingham and Arthur Pace have assumed the management of the dance pavilion at the fairgrounds for the coming season. A six piece orchestra will furnish the music.
Wallowa county is asked to raise $2800 for the Salvation army home service fund drive as follows: Joseph $650, Lostine $250, Wallowa $550, Flora $125, Enterprise $1200.
70 years ago – April 27, 1950
The Enterprise school board have announced that they will appreciate the cooperation of the local horsemen in keeping their horses off the local athletic and football field and the track around this field. Some damage has been done to the field by horses.
Announcement was made this week of the sale of the Main Street Motors local Ford garage, by Mr. Fuller to Mr. Jim Best of this city.
Already teeming with building activity, Joseph is the site of still another new enterprise this week. Construction of a new moving picture theater is under way on the site of the old concrete tennis courts on the west side of Main street.
The Enterprise Lions club is throwing their weight behind a program to fence and light the school athletic field. The fencing will enable systematic collections to be made for attendance at the games, and the lighting will make possible night football, softball and baseball games.
50 years ago – April 30, 1970
Maxine Leverenz, Wallowa, has been named winner of a $200 college scholarship given annually to an outstanding 4-H club member. Alternate for the award is Patricia Parks, Enterprise.
Terry Cole of Joseph caught a 32” Dolly Varden bull trout, weighting 13.5 lbs. just below the dam at Wallowa lake.
Work got underway last week toward the construction of a new building to replace the Cloverleaf hall which was lost to fire a year ago. The new building will be essentially the same floor plan as the old building but will be of metal construction on a concrete floor. The contract price is about $36,000.
25 years ago – April 27, 1995
Spec. 5 Dan Courtney, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Courtney, was discharged from the army April 15. Dan served at Green Beret camps in Vietnam and received two Bronze Stars.
Dave and Diane Turner have been selected as grand marshals of the 50th annual Chief Joseph Days. The announcement was made before an enthusiastic crowd gathered for the Chief Joseph Days coronation dinner Saturday night.
Erica Gilliland, a junior at EHS, tallied 98.23 points to claim the title of CJD queen, edging out court princesses Bridget Brown (96.49 points) and Kati Lewis (95.05).
Members of the EHS team that placed first in the Knowledge Bowl hosted by Wallowa in March are Clint Morgan, Carey McCleary, Kelly Siebe, Rob Anderson, Katie Boyd, Chad Roberts, Aaron Himes and Amber Follett.
