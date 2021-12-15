WALLOWA COUNTY — Wallowa County schools are coming out of the COVID-19 blues and celebrating Christmas in traditional ways, making merry and holding the annual programs many had to forego or seriously alter last year during the depth of the pandemic.
Enterprise
Enterprise Elementary School held a program Tuesday, Dec. 14, of Christmas music for parents and anyone who wanted to attend.
Interim District Superintendent Tom Crane said the kids did a fine job of maintaining the social distancing and wearing of face masks during the programs, making it possible for a return to normalcy.
“I thought it was fantastic,” Crane said. “The students did a fine job combining putting on a great Christmas program while following the state’s COVID requirements. We also asked parents to wear masks as they came to watch the program.”
Enterprise Junior/Senior High has no music program, Crane said.
“We’re doing everything we can to help kids get back to normal,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep the kids safe. We want to reduce any needed quarantine time. … We want them to enjoy being in school.”
Earlier, elementary students squared off for a Christmas tree-decorating contest Wednesday, Dec. 8. Second- and sixth-graders decorated the “Santa’s Workshop Tree” at one end of the school’s central hallway, while the “North Pole Tree” was at the other end of the hallway decorated by fourth- and fifth-graders in a Christmas tree contest held at the school.
Christmas isn’t the only event the school’s trying to return to normal. Crane said they’re also preparing for the annual sixth-grade trip to the coast in the spring.
“Last year they couldn’t go, so this year we’re trying to do it again,” he said, adding that it will be headed up by teacher Donna Yost.
“She’s pretty excited they’re doing it again,” Crane said.
“It’s just part of trying to make school normal again,” he said, adding, “Merry Christmas.”
Joseph
Joseph Charter School also has held programs. Superintendent Lance Homan said he was pleased to see his students perform. The kindergarten through third grade turned out in their favorite Christmas pajamas and slippers Wednesday, Dec. 8, to recite and sing songs to the theme of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The fourth grade through high school put on a program the night before.
“I thought it was great,” he said Thursday.
He added that it was a bit of a return to normal and not have to repeat what the school had to do last year with an online program.
“It’s nice to see people in the gym and have a concert that was somewhat normal,” he said. “I thought the kids were really excited to be doing their Christmas concert again.”
He noted that schools are still under state guidelines to social distance and wear face masks. He said the kids did so and many of the parents did, too.
“It was nice to see everybody and see our kids out there singing,” he said. “(Music Director) Mrs. Homan always does a good job.”
Wallowa
Tammy Jones, superintendent of the Wallowa School District, was thrilled with a program put on Wednesday, Dec. 8, by the kindergarten through fourth grades.
“It was wonderful,” Jones said. “The whole community sang ‘Silent Night’ with the kids.”
She, too, was please with a semblance of normalcy the program allowed. She said kids wore their face masks walking up to the risers, took them off to sing and replaced the masks as they came down.
“We were able to do it in a safe way and still showcase our kids and what they can do. My heart was very full,” she said. “Just watching the parents and the pride and joy they felt and the giggles watching their kids. … It was touching.”
Jones said Thursday that this week is full, as Wallowa students have numerous Christmas-related activities.
“Monday we’re doing ‘Grinch Day.’ Tuesday it’s wear your crazy socks or Santa hats,” she said. “Wednesday is ‘Polar Express Day’ where we’ll watch the movie and have cocoa while wearing PJs and slippers. On Thursday, it’s wear your favorite or ugly Christmas sweater.”
Also, she said, the Rotary Club will be taking kids to go shopping and high school students will be decorating doors and holding a gift exchange.
Christmas break for all three districts starts Friday, Dec. 17 and they return to school Monday, Jan. 3.
