ENTERPRISE — Ranch mom.
Teacher.
Award-winning journalist.
World traveler and adventurer.
Veteran of the Office of Strategic Services — the forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency.
And all that in just 100 years.
Yes, Wanda McAlister turns 100 years old on Friday, May 6.
Lifelong Oregonian
Born in 1922 in Gladstone to school teachers Earle and Wanda Turner, she went from there to study at Oregon State University in Corvallis where she was a member of the Pi Peta Phi sorority. She began her journalism career there first, reporting football scores and highlights for the local paper.
After graduating from OSU in 1942, she married Enterprise-area rancher James McAlister, who then went off to serve in the U.S. Army in World War II.
“Jim really liked the Army,” Wanda said.
She said he stayed in the Army after the war, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He started doing training programs in agriculture that got him into the Extension Service. He also taught history here and was the school boxing coach.
But Wanda didn’t just sit home during the war. She did her part for the war effort by listening to Japanese propaganda on the radio for the OSS, notably from Tokyo Rose.
“I listened to the radio and what they were saying in English,” Wanda said during an April 28 interview. “We listened to what they said to Oregon and Washington. It was propaganda. Tokyo Rose was quite the thing some time.”
Daughter Liza Jane McAlister, who helped her mom with her memory, recalled hearing the story of a man who used to give Wanda a ride to work regularly — until the police apprehended him. It turned out he was a spy for the Russians, tentative allies of the U.S. during the war. The women believed he and his family were deported.
Wanda may be 100, but she’s not unaware of current events. She’s heard the talk of moving Oregon’s border so some counties could become a part of Idaho.
“They’d better not!” she said.
Liza Jane agreed.
“I’ll always be an Oregonian, no matter what,” she said.
On the ranch
As matriarch of the well-known 6 Ranch just west of Enterprise, Wanda moved there after the war, living there from 1946-57. It was there, she had her four sons, Scott, Jeff, Rick and Bob.
As Liza Jane said, they were born “all in that log cabin you built. Then we moved to Redmond where I was born. … After the war, they lived in the century house, the big white house, in the winter and you built a log cabin to stay in during the summer.”
The ranch left Wanda with some fond — and not so fond — memories.
Like the time a neighbor’s boar hog got loose.
“She had her four little boys (to mind),” Liza Jane said. “She put one in a crib, one in a high chair and got them all secured. And Mom is like this big (signaling to show how small Wanda is), you’re just a little, tiny thing. This boar was out stopping traffic and you got it over to the railroad tracks, and she kept trying to push it to the left and he didn’t want to go.”
“Jim came back and I was crying,” Wanda said. “It was terrible. I couldn’t get that thing to go back. Actually, it wasn’t our pig at all. … It was the neighbor’s pig that was out.”
Liza Jane said her mom was trying to get the hog to go a direction other than home.
“The problem was she was trying to get it to go away from its home,” she said.
“It wouldn’t do it,” Wanda said. “I was so frustrated.”
On the ranch, she didn’t help with the cattle and horses, but had enough to do minding the kids and gathering eggs the chickens produced.
Wanda said she was horse-shy from an early age when one of her brothers swatted the hindquarters of a horse she was sitting on and she ended up on the ground. She didn’t ride much after that.
“You rode with me once when I was in high school, but you squawked and didn’t have much fun,” Liza Jane said. “But now you’re going to face that fear.”
“That’s one thing I’m going to do before I die,” Wanda said.
Journalist and teacher
“Then Dad got a job in Redmond and had a small farm behind a reindeer ranch,” Liza Jane recalled.
That’s where Wanda obtained her teaching certification — no small feat while raising five kids.
She also continued her journalism career, in Corvallis; McMinnville; Helena, Montana; and at the Muscatine (Iowa) Journal for two years where she was publisher.
She particularly enjoyed her time in Helena.
“I had a really good time there,” she said. “I liked it. I liked the people. And then they jerked me back.”
During her journalistic career, Wanda repeatedly won awards at the national, state and local levels. In June 1981, she was listed as one of Oregon’s most powerful women in the Oregon Magazine as the sole woman daily newspaper editor at the time. She was the first woman elected as the president of the Oregon Association of Press Executives. In 1988, she won the Oregon Newspaper Publisher’s Association’s highest honor, the Amos E. Voorhies Award, at the time just the second female winner since the award was established in 1938.
She also got to interview some big names in history, such as President Richard Nixon and longtime Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
“You told me about Henry Kissinger when you interviewed him that he was very charismatic,” Liza Jane reminded her mother.
Wanda remembered Kissinger and Nixon, but not the “charismatic” comment.
Liza Jane recalls her mom’s fastidiousness and attention to detail as a journalist.
“I remember Mom fact-checking everything before she’d let it go to print,” she said. “I was sharing some of my frustrations with the media with her and she said, ‘Well, maybe it’s time for me to go back to work.’ ”
Secret to a long life?
“You just go from day to day and like people,” Wanda said of her secret to living a long life.
Another secret is having fun at whatever’s she’s doing — such as on the ranch.
“We had fun. I like animals, I really do. I like kids,” she said.
She also remembered more recent fun, such as helping Liza Jane open the farm stand outside their old century farmhouse.
“That was fun,” she said. “We did a lot of things that were fun.”
Some of her most fun experiences have been away from home. Her travels have taken her to Israel, Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Costa Rica, Thailand, India, San Juan Islands, China, Tibet, Kiribati in Oceania, Cook Islands, The Galapagos off Ecuador, Italy, Sicily, Belize, Mexico’s Copper Canyon and Australia. Also, in 1996, she took a trip down the Colorado River and through the Grand Canyon and in 2000, took ski outings to Hoodoo Ski Area near Sisters.
“I had a pretty good time,” Wanda said.
Her second hundred years?
Wanda still has plans for the future. Liza Jane promised her the summer after she turns 100, she’d take her mom camping.
But sleep on a cot or a sleeping pad? Not for Wanda.
“She wants to sleep on the ground,” Liza Jane said. “I sleep on a pad or in the car.”
“She’s a sissy. It’s so nice, to see the stars and smell the grass and here she is in her car,” Wanda said. “I like it to be on the grass.”
She’s also going to tackle her lifelong fear of horses.
“I’m still going to ride a horse,” she asserted.
But most of all, it’s continuing to have fun.
“I’ll just go from day to day and like people — and smack Liza,” she said. “I have fun.”
