Senior citizens who rely on dining centers in Wallowa and Enterprise also must deal with the ban on public gatherings.
According to a press release Monday, March 23, seniors age 60 and older can come into the Wallowa Senior Center or the Enterprise Senior Center to pick up food where staff and volunteers will offer hot meals to go between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
They should call the senior centers by 9 a.m. to order their meals. Call 541-886-8971 at Wallowa and 541-426-3840 in Enterprise.
The senior Meals on Wheels program will not be disrupted, according to the press release.
