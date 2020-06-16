The Rotary Club of Wallowa County has awarded $5,000 in college scholarships to seven graduating county high school seniors.
Rotary gave the new Don and Evelyn Swart Rotary Scholarship, a $1,000 award, to Tishrei Movich-Fields of Enterprise High School. The scholarship honors the late Don Swart Sr. of Joseph, a founding member of the club, and his wife, also an active Rotarian.
The other winning students are:
Enterprise High School: Foster Wakefield Hobbs, $1,000; Austyn Duncan, $500, and Anna Moholt, $500.
Joseph Charter School: Camille Crenshaw, $1,000, and Ellyse Tinglestad, $500.
Wallowa High School: Ashlyn Young, $500.
Rotary has awarded scholarships to local students for decades with more than $50,000 given in the past 20 years.
The awards are funded by proceeds from the club’s annual Lostine River Run, other fundraising events, contributions from individual Rotarians and the Leroy Bennett Scholarship Fund.
