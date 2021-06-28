WALLOWA COUNTY — The sponsors of this year’s Shake the Lake fireworks show at Wallowa Lake are appealing for another $6,000 to fund the event, according to a press release.
The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, the Joseph Chamber and the Stubborn Mule Saloon & Steakhouse are collaborating to ensure the success of the event. With less a week away from the Fourth of July, there is a lot of ground left to cover.
Sponsors need $15,000 total in funds for this year and they’re still $6,000 short.
Residents and businesses are asked to support the fireworks event with a donation of any amount — big or small.
Last year, the principal sponsors were unable to support the event because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. However, the fireworks were a real blast, anyway. The sponsors want to keep this celebration alive in Wallowa County.
Donations made via check may be sent to the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 427, Enterprise, OR 97828. You may also donate in person at the Wallowa County Chamber office at 309 S. River St., Enterprise, OR 97828, or drop a check off at the Stubborn Mule.
There are lots of ways to donate. For a full list of options for donating to this collaborative event, visit https://tinyurl.com/ShakeLakeDonate.
