JOSEPH — A local businessman is partnering with the Joseph Chamber of Commerce to fund a bigger and better Fourth of July fireworks display over Wallowa Lake this year.
Gary Bethscheider, owner of the Stubborn Mule, said they are trying to raise about $20,000 this year.
“I am trying to make it better this year than last year,” Bethscheider said in a press release.
Donations can be brought to him at the Stubborn Mule, mailed to the chamber at P.O. Box 1001, Joseph, OR 97846 or dropped off in donation boxes located around town.
Checks should be made out to the Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
The annual “Shake the Lake” fireworks display, which usually is put on from a raft floating in the north end of the lake, is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. July 4.
Last year, because of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners and the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce both canceled plans to help fund the effort.
Bethscheider said the Wallowa County Chamber is donating $1,000.
"So far, the county commissioners have allowed us access to the county docks and Sheriff Joel Fish said he will assist us with the county boat," and the board is donating $2,000, he said.
