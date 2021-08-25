ENTERPRISE — Only the weather and the recent surge in coronavirus cases prevented this year’s Main Street Show ‘n’ Shine from being the most successful ever, said Doug Crow, of Main Street Motors.
Although the morning was fairly dry, a downpour hit midday chasing some people away and — of course — forcing convertible tops up.
“We were just a little bit short,” Crow said. “As the weather came on, some of the Union and Baker county folks probably decided not to drive over in a rainstorm.”
The recent increase in coronavirus cases also is believed to have kept some people home, Crow speculated, though Main Street was full of car-show enthusiasts. He said as many as 14 vendors also lined Main Street.
Crow said there were noticeably more inquiries about participating this year, but the numbers dropped off in recent days as reports of coronavirus cases came in.
This year’s event concluded with the usual cruise by the senior citizen homes in Enterprise and Joseph and on down to Imnaha.
The annual event garnered a full slate of awards, honoring the participants, sponsors and the vehicles entered.
Bronze awards were contributed by TW Bronze and Parks Bronze, both of Enterprise, while blown glass was contributed by Sterling Webb, Olaf Pottery by Ted Juve and miscellaneous art by Stangel Industries, Candor Custom and Stein Distillery.
The Show ‘n’ Shine was started by Main Street Motors in 2013. They got the local Elks Lodge involved, which is now the primary organizer, Crow said.
Awards given during the show included:
Best In Show Award
Sponsored by Main Street Motors
Kathy & Jack Jones of Payette, Idaho; red, 1964 Ford F-100 pickup
People’s Choice Award
Sponsored by NAPA — Thompson’s Auto Supply
Dave and Karen Wergen of Enterprise; teal, 1934 Ford pickup
Kids Choice Award
Sponsored by Judy Wortman and family
Greg Rhodes of Joseph; orange 1964 Chevy C-10 pickup
Mayor’s Choice Award
Sponsored by Bill Harris
Rick Arnett of Kendrick, Idaho; green, 1935 Chevy Coupe
Farthest Traveled Award
Sponsored by Less Schwab Tire Co.
Robert Hanna, of LaPine; blue, 1923 Ford T-Bucket
The Survivor Award
Sponsored by Log House RV Park
Reid and Lynda Kooch of Enterprise; yellow, 1964 Ford Fairlane
Moonshine Runner Award
Sponsored by Stein Distillery
Chance Eberley of Sagle, Idaho; rusty 1929 Ford A
Bud Stangel Award
Presented by the Stangel Family
Erl McLauglin, of Enterprise, Outstanding ambition and excellence in volunteering
Club Participation Award
Sponsored by the city of Enterprise
Rods of Idaho & Oregon; The award goes to the organization that brings most entries. Rods of Idaho and Oregon brought in 21 entries this year.
Elks Choice Award
Sponsored by The Sports Corral, Inc
Donna Williams of Ontario; red, 1965 Ford Galaxie convertible
Best GAMBLER 500 Award
Sponsored by J and S Automotive Services
Andy Crow of Enterprise; white, 2011 Chevy Impala
EMCEE’s Choice Award
Sponsored by Brett Hays
Wendy Davis of Ticonderoga, N.Y.
1939 and Earlier Truck
Sponsored by Favorite Finds On Main
Larry Bacon of Enterprise; green, 1929 Ford pickup
1939 and Earlier Car Modified
Sponsored by Mountain View Motel & RV Park
Scott McDonald of Meridian, Idaho; rootbeer, 1932 Ford Roadster
1940-1954 Truck
Sponsored by NorthWest Fence Co.
Matt Sirrine of LaGrande; blue, 1947 Dodge Power Wagon
1940-1954 Car Original
Sponsored by Stangel Industries
Curt and Melody Nebel of Enterprise; Aztec Gold, 1951 Chevy Styleline Deluxe
1940-1954 Car Modified
Sponsored by Enterprise Electric & Chopper’s Car Wash
Ron Jett of Joseph; cinnamon, 1946 Chevy convertible
1955-1963 Truck
Sponsored by Norton Welding & Repair
Dallas Head of Ontario
Black, 1957 Chevy 3100 pickup
1955-1963 Car Original
Sponsored by Community Bank
Stan Clements of Payette, Idaho; red, 1957 Chevy Bel Air
1955-1963 Car Modified
Sponsored by The Wilderness Inn
Terry Hamblen of Spokane, Washington; orange & white, 1956 Chevy 210
1964-1974 Truck
Sponsored by Wallowa Food City
Kathy and Jack Jones of Payette, Idaho; red, 1964 Ford F-100 pickup
1964-1974 Car Original
Sponsored by Red Rose Boutique and Kellermann Logging
Ron Liese of Boise, Idaho; red, 1966 Olds 442
1964-1974 Car Modified
Sponsored by Gordon and Adam Wolfe
Ruth and Doyce Lockhart of Burbank, Washington; blue, 1966 Chevelle Malibu
1975 and Newer Truck
Sponsored by Ponderosa Motel
Timbo Narron of LaGrande; green, 1986 Chevy K5 Blazer
1975 and Newer Car Original
Sponsored by Cameron’s Wallowa County ACE
Jerry Foster of LaGrande; red, 2014 Ford Mustang GT
1975 and Newer Car Modified
Sponsored by Bollman Funeral Home
Clark Luse of Prineville; white, 2011 Ford Mustang
The judges also had two extra picks that they felt deserved awards. Those were a 1950 Indian Chief entered by Mac Williams of Enterprise and a 2005 Ultima M/C entered by Steve Geller of Irrigon. The awards were sponsored by Longhorn Espresso of Enterprise.
