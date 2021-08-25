ENTERPRISE — Only the weather and the recent surge in coronavirus cases prevented this year’s Main Street Show ‘n’ Shine from being the most successful ever, said Doug Crow, of Main Street Motors.

Although the morning was fairly dry, a downpour hit midday chasing some people away and — of course — forcing convertible tops up.

“We were just a little bit short,” Crow said. “As the weather came on, some of the Union and Baker county folks probably decided not to drive over in a rainstorm.”

The recent increase in coronavirus cases also is believed to have kept some people home, Crow speculated, though Main Street was full of car-show enthusiasts. He said as many as 14 vendors also lined Main Street.

Crow said there were noticeably more inquiries about participating this year, but the numbers dropped off in recent days as reports of coronavirus cases came in.

This year’s event concluded with the usual cruise by the senior citizen homes in Enterprise and Joseph and on down to Imnaha.

The annual event garnered a full slate of awards, honoring the participants, sponsors and the vehicles entered.

Bronze awards were contributed by TW Bronze and Parks Bronze, both of Enterprise, while blown glass was contributed by Sterling Webb, Olaf Pottery by Ted Juve and miscellaneous art by Stangel Industries, Candor Custom and Stein Distillery.

The Show ‘n’ Shine was started by Main Street Motors in 2013. They got the local Elks Lodge involved, which is now the primary organizer, Crow said.

Awards given during the show included:

Best In Show Award

Sponsored by Main Street Motors

Kathy & Jack Jones of Payette, Idaho; red, 1964 Ford F-100 pickup

People’s Choice Award

Sponsored by NAPA — Thompson’s Auto Supply

Dave and Karen Wergen of Enterprise; teal, 1934 Ford pickup

Kids Choice Award

Sponsored by Judy Wortman and family

Greg Rhodes of Joseph; orange 1964 Chevy C-10 pickup

Mayor’s Choice Award

Sponsored by Bill Harris

Rick Arnett of Kendrick, Idaho; green, 1935 Chevy Coupe

Farthest Traveled Award

Sponsored by Less Schwab Tire Co.

Robert Hanna, of LaPine; blue, 1923 Ford T-Bucket

The Survivor Award

Sponsored by Log House RV Park

Reid and Lynda Kooch of Enterprise; yellow, 1964 Ford Fairlane

Moonshine Runner Award

Sponsored by Stein Distillery

Chance Eberley of Sagle, Idaho; rusty 1929 Ford A

Bud Stangel Award

Presented by the Stangel Family

Erl McLauglin, of Enterprise, Outstanding ambition and excellence in volunteering

Club Participation Award

Sponsored by the city of Enterprise

Rods of Idaho & Oregon; The award goes to the organization that brings most entries. Rods of Idaho and Oregon brought in 21 entries this year.

Elks Choice Award

Sponsored by The Sports Corral, Inc

Donna Williams of Ontario; red, 1965 Ford Galaxie convertible

Best GAMBLER 500 Award

Sponsored by J and S Automotive Services

Andy Crow of Enterprise; white, 2011 Chevy Impala

EMCEE’s Choice Award

Sponsored by Brett Hays

Wendy Davis of Ticonderoga, N.Y.

1939 and Earlier Truck

Sponsored by Favorite Finds On Main

Larry Bacon of Enterprise; green, 1929 Ford pickup

1939 and Earlier Car Modified

Sponsored by Mountain View Motel & RV Park

Scott McDonald of Meridian, Idaho; rootbeer, 1932 Ford Roadster

1940-1954 Truck

Sponsored by NorthWest Fence Co.

Matt Sirrine of LaGrande; blue, 1947 Dodge Power Wagon

1940-1954 Car Original

Sponsored by Stangel Industries

Curt and Melody Nebel of Enterprise; Aztec Gold, 1951 Chevy Styleline Deluxe

1940-1954 Car Modified

Sponsored by Enterprise Electric & Chopper’s Car Wash

Ron Jett of Joseph; cinnamon, 1946 Chevy convertible

1955-1963 Truck

Sponsored by Norton Welding & Repair

Dallas Head of Ontario

Black, 1957 Chevy 3100 pickup

1955-1963 Car Original

Sponsored by Community Bank

Stan Clements of Payette, Idaho; red, 1957 Chevy Bel Air

1955-1963 Car Modified

Sponsored by The Wilderness Inn

Terry Hamblen of Spokane, Washington; orange & white, 1956 Chevy 210

1964-1974 Truck

Sponsored by Wallowa Food City

Kathy and Jack Jones of Payette, Idaho; red, 1964 Ford F-100 pickup

1964-1974 Car Original

Sponsored by Red Rose Boutique and Kellermann Logging

Ron Liese of Boise, Idaho; red, 1966 Olds 442

1964-1974 Car Modified

Sponsored by Gordon and Adam Wolfe

Ruth and Doyce Lockhart of Burbank, Washington; blue, 1966 Chevelle Malibu

1975 and Newer Truck

Sponsored by Ponderosa Motel

Timbo Narron of LaGrande; green, 1986 Chevy K5 Blazer

1975 and Newer Car Original

Sponsored by Cameron’s Wallowa County ACE

Jerry Foster of LaGrande; red, 2014 Ford Mustang GT

1975 and Newer Car Modified

Sponsored by Bollman Funeral Home

Clark Luse of Prineville; white, 2011 Ford Mustang

The judges also had two extra picks that they felt deserved awards. Those were a 1950 Indian Chief entered by Mac Williams of Enterprise and a 2005 Ultima M/C entered by Steve Geller of Irrigon. The awards were sponsored by Longhorn Espresso of Enterprise.

