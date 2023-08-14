A line of classic automobiles travels down Hurricane Creek Road toward Joseph on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the cruise held in lieu of the annual Main Street Show & Shine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The full event will be on as normal Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-29, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo
ENTERPRISE — Once again, vintage and classic autos, pickups and motorcycles will be on display in downtown Enterprise when the ninth annual Main Street Show & Shine revs up Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19.
Doug Crow, a co-owner of Main Street Motors, said Candy Bunn is the primary contact person for registrants.
He said the event usually draws 120-140 entrants. About 30 awards will be given, up from previous years.
“We’ve expanded that quite a bit,” Crow said.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 18 with registration at Main Street Motors, followed by a noon cruise to the Imnaha Store and Tavern, where there will be a raffle drawing. Participants are to gather behind the Market Place Fresh Foods in Joseph.
On Aug. 19, registration continues beginning at 7 a.m. followed by parking of entrants downtown. A breakfast fundraiser put on by the Elks at Main Street Motors will take place until 10 a.m.
About 9 a.m., the national anthem will be sung by Todd Rodgers with a presentation of flags by the Eagle Cap Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4307.
The full Show & Shine goes on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street. Awards will be announced beginning at 2:30 p.m.
After the awards, there will be a cruise by the Wallowa Valley Senior Living Center in Enterprise and the Alpine House in Joseph. A map will be available at the information booth.
