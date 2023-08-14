Show&ShineAdv.jpg

A line of classic automobiles travels down Hurricane Creek Road toward Joseph on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the cruise held in lieu of the annual Main Street Show & Shine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The full event will be on as normal Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-29, 2023.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo

ENTERPRISE — Once again, vintage and classic autos, pickups and motorcycles will be on display in downtown Enterprise when the ninth annual Main Street Show & Shine revs up Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19.

The organizers, Main Street Motors and the Enterprise Elks Lodge No. 1829, are still taking entries. Call 541-426-2100, email MAINSTREETSHOWANDSHINE@gmail.com or go online to www.mainstreetshowandshine.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.