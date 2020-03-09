Resources for Alzheimer’s caregivers:
Help line, 24/7/365: (800) 272-3900
Website: alz.org
Join a medications research trial: alz.org/TrialMatch
Assess needs and create custom action plans: alzheimersnavigator.org
If interested in caregivers support group, call MacKenzie Rodgers at 541 426-3564
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.