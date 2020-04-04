Sidebar: Wallowa County nurseries: Call for hours or appointments during COVID-19 social distancing.

Alder Slope Nursery

Nathan Slinker and Aschley Humphrey

64934 Alder Slope Road

Enterprise, OR 97828

(541) 426-3317

alderslopenursery@gmail.com

www.alderslopenursery.com

Flower Peddler Nursery

Pam Harshfield

71845 Dougherty Loop Road

Wallowa, OR 97885

(541) 886-7474

www.facebook.com/FlowerPeddlerNursery

Wallowa County Nursery

Terry and Irene Bates

118 Fish Hatchery Lane

Enterprise, OR 97828

(541) 426-8733

https://www.facebook.com/Wallowa-County-Nursery

Wallowa Farmers Market (In ReSale Store)

Main Street

Wallowa, OR 97828

Deborah Reth

541-398-0137

