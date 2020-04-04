Sidebar: Wallowa County nurseries: Call for hours or appointments during COVID-19 social distancing.
Alder Slope Nursery
Nathan Slinker and Aschley Humphrey
64934 Alder Slope Road
Enterprise, OR 97828
(541) 426-3317
Flower Peddler Nursery
Pam Harshfield
71845 Dougherty Loop Road
Wallowa, OR 97885
(541) 886-7474
www.facebook.com/FlowerPeddlerNursery
Wallowa County Nursery
Terry and Irene Bates
118 Fish Hatchery Lane
Enterprise, OR 97828
(541) 426-8733
https://www.facebook.com/Wallowa-County-Nursery
Wallowa Farmers Market (In ReSale Store)
Main Street
Wallowa, OR 97828
Deborah Reth
541-398-0137
