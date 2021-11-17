ENTERPRISE — Applications are now being accepted for 2022 Summer Fishtrap Scholarships and Fellowships.
Foundations, individuals and local businesses have supported Fishtrap, and it is accepting applications for next year’s workshop through Dec. 15, according to a press release.
The primary benefit of these awards is an opportunity to attend the 35th Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers on July 11-17 at Wallowa Lake.
Scholarships and fellowships cover registration for the writers conference, which includes a weeklong workshop, readings, activities, discussions and special events. These opportunities also give writers the chance to build friendships and an inspired sense of creative potential in the unique setting that is Summer Fishtrap.
As for the difference between scholarships and fellowships, the former are awarded based on an applicant’s letter demonstrating how the opportunity to attend Summer Fishtrap will help them grow as a writer and how they may not be able to attend without financial assistance. There is no application fee.
Fellowships are awarded to new and emerging writers who show promise at an early stage of their careers. Awards are based upon the quality of the applicant’s writing sample. Each entry is read by former Fishtrap fellows and selected by a fellowship judge. This year’s fellowship judge is educator and poet James Crews. Fellowships include Summer Fishtrap registration, food and lodging for the week. There is a $25 application fee.
