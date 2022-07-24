JOSEPH — Leading up to the 76th annual Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, the Chief Joseph Days Hall of Fame announced six inductees into its 2022 class.

These inductees are being honored not just for their contributions to Chief Joseph Days, but also for their impact on the sport of rodeo. Here are the inductees of the hall of fame’s second class:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.