JOSEPH — Leading up to the 76th annual Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, the Chief Joseph Days Hall of Fame announced six inductees into its 2022 class.
These inductees are being honored not just for their contributions to Chief Joseph Days, but also for their impact on the sport of rodeo. Here are the inductees of the hall of fame’s second class:
Cy Taillon was the first announcer to make his entire living by calling rodeos. He announced his first rodeo in 1939 and would go on to announce practically every major rodeo in the country. Known as “rodeo’s Walter Cronkite,” Taillon stood out with his precise grammar and description while trying to recognize cowboys as professional athletes. After passing away in 1980, he has since become a member of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and was awarded its lifetime achievement award. Taillon was the voice of Chief Joseph Days for 11 years between 1961 and 1975.
The man who the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo and the town of Joseph were named after, Young Chief Joseph was born in 1840 and became a leader, who according to record, counseled his people to keep peace when settlers arrived in the Wallowas. But after the killing of a Nez Perce brave by white men was left unjustified, Chief Joseph led his people away from the Wallowas in 1877 and many settled on the New Peace Indian Reservation in Lapwai, Idaho. He would eventually die in exile in 1904 at the age of 64. Even though he is recognized throughout the town, his name represents a black mark in our country’s history causing the suffering of Native Americans, when a man who wanted nothing but peace was forced to leave his home.
While the action at the rodeo is what many remember, people are rarely honored for the work that it takes to organize such an event. Dallas Gene Williamson did just that, and was a respected member of the Joseph community. Graduating in a class of five from Joseph High School in 1947, that same year he would end up digging post holes for the rodeo on the Wallowa Lake moraine. His passion for the rodeo didn’t stop there, as he served on the rodeo board of directors from 1970-1981, and was arena director from 1973-1981. As arena director he was responsible for working countless hours and nights before rodeo week to prepare for the event. He helped build new rodeo stands in 1967-1968, and was the one who suggested that the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo court receive commission from selling tickets. An integral member of the rodeo behind the scenes, Williamson passed away in 2016 at 85 years old.
Frank McCully became the president of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce in 1946, which was the year of the first rodeo. He was elected mayor of Joseph the next year, and in his time on the chamber, the membership grew from 30 to 130. He and the chamber members would promote the rodeo fervently, even flying to do so. McCully was the one who figured out what weekend the rodeo would take place, by asking his father and grandfather to pick the best time of the year based on past weather patterns. He was the parade grand marshal in 1985, and will be recognized for the work he put into making the rodeo what it is today.
After his service in World War II, Ross Dollarhide Jr. began participating in rodeo competitions as a saddle bronc rider and steer wrestler. His career was illustrious, winning 17 event titles in saddle bronc riding and 18 event titles in steer wrestling between 1947 and 1955. Between 1948 and 1950, he won the saddle bronc title three consecutive years. Dollarhide won at Chief Joseph Days as well, taking the all-around titles in 1950, 1951, 1952, calf roping in 1950, saddle bronc riding in 1951, and steer wrestling titles in 1950 and 1951. He would also work as a riding double/stuntman in Hollywood in the late 1950s. A cowboy superhero, Dollarhide died in 1977 in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Harley Tucker’s white horses are being inducted. Tucker gathered six white horses together for his grand entrance to the parade. Riders would wear red leather jackets and carry colorful flags and matching leather chaps and the horses were outfitted with hand-tooled saddles and matching saddle blankets. These extravagant steeds were used by Tucker as a part of his fast and colorful grand entries.
The Hall of Fame and a museum will be located in a new event center that is being planned that will be located at the rodeo grounds.
