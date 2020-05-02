ENTERPRISE: Soroptimist International of Wallowa Countywould like to congratulate the following High School students who have been awarded our 2020 scholarships. There were 28 applicants for scholarships but due to the affects of COVID-19, which resulted in the closure of our Thrift Store and limiting our funding, we were only able to award 8 this year.
University/College Scholarships - $2,000
Enterprise High School
Ella Anderson – majoring in Nursing – Lewis & Clark State College, Lewiston, Idaho.
Natalie Goldsmith – majoring in Pre-Med interested being an ER Physician, Oregon State University, Corvallis, Oregon
Kaylie Melville – majoring in Social Studies Education, Physical Education & Coaching grades K-12, Milligan College, Johnson City, Tennessee.
Joseph Charter School
Camille Crenshaw – majoring in Nursing
Ellyse Tingelstad – majoring in Pre-Law with an emphasis in public lands, The College of Idaho.
Wallowa High School
Ashlyn Young – majoring in Elementary Education with a backup degree in Accounting - Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, Oregon.
Pro-Tech Scholarships - $1,000
Enterprise High School
Bethany Anderson – Oliver Finely Academy of Cosmetology, Garden City, Idaho. Wants to own her own salon.
Mark Zion – The Blackbird Academy, Nashville, Tennessee. Interested in Studio Engineering with a music studio.
Most of the Soroptimist income comes from the Soroptimist Thrift Shop in Enterprise. SI of Wallowa County supports numerous projects in Wallowa County as well as scholarships to high school students headed to college or technical schools, older women returning to school, and women returning for graduate degrees.
