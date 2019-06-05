Wallowa City Library plans special June events:
The Wallowa City Library is providing three outstanding community events in June. All are free and open to the public. Most are offered in the meeting room at Wallowa City Hall, where there is more room than at the library.
June 10, 10 a.m.-noon at Wallowa City Hall: Pizza party and sign-up for Wallowa City Library summer program for kids. Learn about the rewards available, and how you can earn them.
June 13, 7-8 p.m. Benefit concert, featuring Ghostwind, in the Library’s garden. Free. Donations to the library’s new mural by Anna Vogel and other planned remodels and repairs are appreciated.
June 20, 7 p.m. Chasing the Moon. A sneak preview of a PBS series about the U.S. Moon program. The library will show a PBS documentary about Neil Armstrong and the first man ever on the moon.
June 27, 1 p.m. at Wallowa City Hall: Storyteller Christopher Leebrick will recount engaging folk tales to children of all ages. Leebrick has enthralled audiences with his masterful storytelling talents since he was 13 years old.
His repertoire includes folk tales, legends, and original stories. Based in Portland, he has toured the Northwest and continental U.S., Australia, France, and Israel, giving award-winning performances to audiences of all ages.
