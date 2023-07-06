Adam Bramble of Boise, Idaho, to the left, enjoys playing with sparklers with his grandson Deacon Tyler, 2, of Boise, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the annual Shake the Lake Fourth of July celebration at Wallowa Lake.
Yasser Marte/East Oregonian
Red fireworks illuminate the night sky Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the annual Shake the Lake Fourth of July celebration at Wallowa Lake.
WALLOWA LAKE — Cars were lined up from Joseph down the highway several miles waiting for the fireworks to start Tuesday evening, as thousands of spectators anticipated the annual Shake the Lake Fourth of July celebration.
Many just spread out blankets on the grass or sat in the back of pickups while others barbecued dinner or ate a variety of snacks.
But the biggest thing spectators did was bring their own fireworks and shot off so many for a couple of hours that the actual "Shake the Lake" show was almost anticlimactic
Art and Jana Mattison from Burbank, California, have a long history in Wallowa County, with their family dating back to 1895. They used to own cabins on Elizabeth Street in Lostine. With their daughter, Amanda, they now visit every year for the Fourth.
“It gets better every year,” Art said.
Jon Sanchez also was there with his family, saying he always brings his family to the lake for the festivities.
Randy Ezell, owner of Randy’s Mobil RV Repair in Enterprise, is a regular attendee of the Shake the Lake festivities. He and his family, wife Vanessa and their kids thoroughly enjoy it.
Randy, who enjoys getting in the lake during the day, also said Enterprise could use similar refreshment.
“They could use a swimming pool for the kids,” he said.
One of his kids, Mason Ezell, 5, proclaimed the festivities “really good,” as he watched his father set off a series of fireworks.
“It doesn’t get much better than this,” Randy said.
