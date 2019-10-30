They’ll be on the Watch for the Witches in Joseph, Trunk-or-Treating in Enterprise and have a Fall Festival in Wallowa for Halloween this week.
Wallowa takes the lead today with its Fall Festival takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Beth Johnson Room at Wallowa Elementary School, W. 315 First St.
They do that the day before Halloween “because everybody’s going to be out trick-or-treating” on Halloween, said organizer Charissa McCulloch, a third-grade teacher at the school.
The festival will include booths run by community organizations and Wallowa High School’s FFA and business clubs featuring games, a costume contest and a haunted house. The booths serve as a fundraiser for the high school clubs, McCulloch said.
“It’s for the whole county, not just Wallowa,” she said.
On Halloween, costumed Wallowa students in kindergarten through sixth grade do a trick-or-treat parade down both sides of main street starting at 2:30 p.m., when local businesses hand out candy. Then it’s back to school for class parties, McCulloch said.
In Joseph, the trick-or-treating gets underway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. down Main Street during the annual Watch for the Witches, according to Becky Rushton, a board member of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event.
She said merchants usually hand out treats to more than 500 young spooks, roughly half the size of the town’s population.
“They come from all around,” Rushton said.
Elementary school children color pictures of witches and the merchants post them, she said.
She figured there were so many kids because they then often go onto Enterprise, since Trunk-or-Treat there is later.
“People have gotten to where they don’t do neighborhoods anymore,” Rushton said. “They do Main Street in Joseph and then Main Street in Enterprise.”
Before Trunk-or-Treat kicks off in Enterprise, costumed kindergarten-through-third-grade students from Enterprise Elementary School will parade down the sidewalks of Main Street starting at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trunk-or-Treat in Enterprise runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Merchants hand out treats – hoping to avoid tricks – and business owners and residents park their cars on Main Street with their open trunks full of treats and Halloween displays.
“They go all out,” said organizer Jody Berry, of Greater Enterprise Main Streets (GEMS). “I consider it a feedlot of candy consumption.”
She estimates the event draws about 500 families to the games, spooky music and other events.
“Last year, we had a headless horseman riding through the streets,” she said. “I heard he’s back this year.”
She said there also will be a skit performed at 5 p.m. on Main Street by the drama club from Enterprise Junior/Senior High School.
Drama teacher Kirsten Rohla said the 10-minute skit is called “The Halloween Heist.” She wrote it after asking her students how they were going to dress for Halloween.
She said the skit involves a theft of Halloween candy and the attempt to retrieve it.
“That’s why it’s really a bizarre skit,” she said.
