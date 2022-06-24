JOSEPH — A series of concerts will take place in downtown Joseph most Wednesdays from July 6 through Aug. 24, headlined by “Americana” musician Jimmy Bivens and sponsored by the Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
The concerts will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the courtyard across Main Street from Embers Brewhouse, Bivens said. There will be no performance July 27 — the week of Chief Joseph Days.
He said he’s been asked by the chamber to revise the “Spring Fling” concert series that usually takes place downtown.
The guitarist plays Western swing, blues, rock and more. In a band situation, he often does lead vocals and serves as the front man.
“It’s mostly any kind of music you can think of in a troubadour style,” he said.
A 10-year resident of Enterprise, Bivens hopes to draw more musicians to the area, particularly those who are touring and likely to stop in Wallowa County.
“I want to support those touring artists while mixing in some local acts,” he said.
Bivens said the concert series is being done in honor and memory of Henry Kinsley, who owned and operated a shop in the courtyard where it will take place.
He often draws from the audience to participate in his performance.
“One of my fortes has been to get someone from audience to come up and play,” he said. “My first goal is to entertain people, to put smiles on people’s faces.”
But the main goal is to simply bring enjoyment.
“Bring your chairs and coolers and enjoy some music on Wednesday nights,” Bivens said.
