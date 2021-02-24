JOSEPH — Signups are now being taken for the spring session of youth clay classes at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, according to a press release.
Taught by Pam Beach, the classes run each Friday from March 19 to May 7. Sessions for ages 7-11 are 10-11:30 a.m. and for ages 12-17 from 1-3 p.m.
Tickets for the classes cost $80.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/YouthClay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.