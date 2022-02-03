ENTERPRISE — At the corner of Third and Main streets in Enterprise sits the unassuming A-frame structure that is St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, a small church as parishes go, but with a big heart. Its outreach extends to many parts of the community.
The church was built in 1960. Prior to that the congregation met on the steps of the dilapidated dance hall at Wallowa Lake.
Katy Nesbitt, the church’s new deacon, said despite the church’s small congregation, the focus of the parish and the diocese is to reach out beyond its walls.
“The church is to serve the entire county, not just its parishioners,” she said.
St. Patrick’s serves the county in many ways. From its Main Street Garden, which provides produce to the local food banks, Head Start and the Alternative Education School, to providing volunteers who serve at the senior meal site and more, the church works hard in the community to fulfill its mission. The church also offers an afterschool program Wednesday afternoons for grade school children to enjoy activities, a snack and the chance to work in the garden.
Started in 2017, the congregation planted what is now known as the Main Street Garden and began developing relationships with community organizations such as Community Connection, Building Healthy Families and OSU’s Extension Service. A greenhouse was donated in 2018 and the church has received several grants to help with funding of the project. Concerts have been held at the church to help raise money for gardening supplies and the church’s former budget item, once used to cover lawn mowing, is now used as its garden fund.
“I felt like the $800 a year we paid to have the lawn mowed could be put to other use,” Nesbitt said. “The congregation supported the idea of planting a garden and finding new ways to connect with the community.”
The church is looking into some grant opportunities to expand the garden by adding an additional green house, a watering system and more fruit trees and shrubs.
In addition to the Main Street Garden, the church held its first Community Cider Pressing in the fall. The event invited people to the church with their apples, and the church provided the press and pressed the apples into cider at no cost, for them to take home. The press was loaned to the church by Dr. Severin Knudsen, veterinarian at Enterprise Animal Hospital. Hot dogs, cookies and soda were complimentary. The church intends to make the pressing an annual event.
Another popular, annual event at the church is the Feast of St. Francis, and the Blessing of the Animals. People brought their pets to the church to be blessed. St. Francis is the patron saint of animals.
Nesbitt was ordained as a deacon in March following completion of a three-year program offered through the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest, based in Austin, Texas. It is delivered through the High Desert School for Ministry, a joint venture of the Episcopal Dioceses of Idaho and Eastern Oregon. She explained that she attended in-person instruction once a month for nine months a year at the Ascension School Camp and Conference Center in Cove. In between, students watched videos and read on their own.
“The education is called local formation as we are trained on the diocesan level and not at a formal seminary,” Nesbitt said. “I wasn’t awarded a master’s in divinity, but once ordained a priest in March (2022), I will have the same responsibilities as any other ordained, Episcopal priest.
“I’m also taking a continuing education course on Asset Based Community Development which focuses on what a church has as opposed to what it doesn’t. We have a large building with good acoustics and a good-sized lot so we are looking at ways we can share these assets.”
If you find yourself walking down Main Street, you’ll know you’ve arrived at St. Patrick’s Church because of the new welcome sign that’s out front. Nesbitt explained that the church’s former sign, painted by Gene Hayes of Wallowa, had weathered after many years and the sun had faded the mountain scene. Last summer the church hired Steve Arment to carve a new sign. Near the sign is a bench inviting passersby to sit and rest.
And, yes, all are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.