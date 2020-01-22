A new Stanford University study proposes ways to overcome barriers to prescribed burns — fires purposefully set under controlled conditions to clear ground fuels.
“We need a colossal expansion of fuel treatments,” said study lead author Rebecca Miller, of the Stanford School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences.
Years of fire suppression in California have led to massive accumulations of wood and plant fuels in forests. Hotter, drier conditions have exacerbated the situation.
Prescribed burns, in combination with thinning of vegetation that allows fire to climb into the tree canopy, have proven effective at reducing wildfire risks.
They rarely escape their set boundaries and have ecological benefits that mimic the effects of naturally occurring fires, such as reducing the spread of disease and insects and increasing species diversity.
To put a meaningful dent in wildfire numbers, California needs fuel treatments — whether prescribed burns or vegetation thinning — on about 20 million acres or nearly 20 percent of the state’s land area, according to the researchers.
While ambitions for prescribed burns in California have been rising — private, state and federal acres planned for the approach more than doubled between 2013 and 2018 — up to half of that acreage has gone unburned due to concerns about risks like the resulting smoky air, outdated regulations and limited resources.
Just about everyone the researchers interviewed described a risk-averse culture in the shadow of liability laws that place financial and legal responsibility for any prescribed burn that escapes on the burners. Private landowners explained how fears of bankruptcy swayed them to avoid burning on their property. Federal agency employees pointed to an absence of praise or rewards for doing prescribed burns, but punishment for any fires that escape. Federal and state employees claimed that negative public opinion — fear of fires escaping into developed areas and smoke damaging health — remains a challenge.
Limited finances, complex regulations and a lack of qualified burners also get in the way. For example, wildfire suppression has historically diverted funding from wildfire prevention, many state fire crews are seasonal employees hired during the worst wildfire months rather than the months when conditions are best for prescribed burn and burners who receive federal or state funds must undergo potentially expensive and time-consuming environmental reviews.
California has taken some meaningful steps to make prescribed burning easier. Recent legislation makes private landowners who enroll in a certification and training program or take appropriate precautions before burning exempt from financial liability for any prescribed burns that escape. And new public education programs are improving public opinion of the practice.
Those interviewed for the study suggested a range of improvements. They pointed to the need for consistent funding for wildfire prevention (rather than a primary focus on suppression). Changing certain emissions classifications prescribed burn smoke is currently considered human-caused, whereas wildfires count as natural emissions — may also incentivize treatments.
“As catastrophic climate impacts intensify, societies increasingly need to innovate to keep people safe,” said study co-author Katharine Mach, a research scientist in the Stanford School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences. “Much of this innovation is conceptually simple: making sure the full portfolio of responses, prescribed burns and beyond, can be deployed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.